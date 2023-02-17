Macomb Correctional Facility officer accused of bringing contraband into prison

A Macomb Correctional Facility officer faces up to 10 years in prison after he was arraigned Thursday in connection with bringing contraband cell phones and drugs into the state prison in Lenox Township.

Miguel Priest, 23, allegedly arrived to work at the prison on Sept. 25 and was searched as he entered the facility. During the search, another officer saw that some of the packaging on Priest's snacks "looked abnormal," according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido's office.

The packages were searched, and cell phones and drugs were found.

"To have a corrections officer bring contraband into a prison is a huge security risk to life in the prison and public safety," Lucido said in a statement. "Officers are there to keep the peace, order and control of the prison, and contraband risks the safety and security of the facility."

Priest was arraigned in the 42nd District Court, which serves northern Macomb County jurisdictions.

He is charged with misconduct in office, which is a five-year felony, and bringing contraband into a prison, which is another five-year felony. Bond was set at $50,000 and the judge said he could not consume any alcohol or use drugs.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March. 16. The preliminary exam is scheduled on March 23 at 1:30 p.m.