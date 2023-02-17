Serial 'peeping Tom' arrested after incidents in Warren, Eastpointe

A Detroit man with a history of home invasion, drug charges and weapons offenses has been arrested for allegedly looking into the windows of multiple homes in Warren, police said Friday.

Officials are not yet releasing the suspect's name because he has yet to be formally charged with the crime.

They said the 41-year-old "serial peeping Tom" man was arrested Thursday in Oak Park after police saw him looking into the windows of a home occupied by several children under the age of 16.

Investigators said they believe the man is connected to at least eight similar incidents in Warren, Eastpointe, and Oak Park since January.

Police last month received reports of a man peeking into the windows of homes in the area of Toepfer Street and MacArthur Avenue and Toepfer and Schoenherr Road, they said. Callers told officers they saw anunknown man with a ladder peering into their homes' windows. One of the callers said that one of her window screens had been removed and the man tried to look into the window of her daughter's room.

Detectives contacted their counterparts at neighboring police departments and learned investigators in Eastpointe believed the Warren suspect was involved in at least six similar incidents of a man with a ladder peering into widows of homes in their community, authorities said.

Working together, officials developed a suspect through their investigation and Warren police officers placed him under surveillance. On Wednesday, police followed the suspect to Oak Park where they saw him walk in and out of an occupied home's backyard several times.

Police said the suspect approached the home, stood by a window, looked inside the house, and then hid behind a bush. He allegedly fled the area in a vehicle and was arrested without incident.

Investigators plan to submit their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for a determination of charges. They said the man will also likely face additional charges stemming from incidents in Eastpointe and Oak Park.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement that the man has several previous felony convictions for home invasion, drugs, and weapons charges.

