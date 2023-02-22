8 indicted, including 5 Mich. residents, for blocking access to Macomb abortion clinic

Charles E. Ramirez

The Detroit News

Eight people, including five Michigan residents, are facing federal charges for allegedly blocking patients and employees from entering a Sterling Heights abortion clinic and intimidating them in 2020.

A federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit indicted the eight people last Wednesday, according to records. Five of the eight — Calvin Zastrow, Heather Idoni, Joel Curry, Justin Phillips, and Eva Zastrow — are Michigan residents. The other three are Chester Gallagher of Tennessee; Caroline Davis of Georgia; and Eva Edl of South Carolina.

The allegations stem from an incident that happened on Aug. 27, 2020, at the Northland Family Planning Clinic on 17 Mile Road in Sterling Heights, the criminal complaint said.

Authorities said Gallagher promoted a planned blockade at the clinic over social media. They claim he and the other seven members of the group gathered at a location near the clinic just before it opened and then walked to the facility. They sat and stood in front of the clinic's main entrance and blocked the doors.

Curry and Gallagher allegedly recorded the demonstration with their cell phones, the complaint said. Curry also live-streamed the event on social media, it said.

Prosecutors said the group wouldn't let a woman into the clinic even after she told them she had an appointment to get birth control. Curry allegedly told her, "We're not letting anybody in."

An employee of the clinic later tried to help the facility's owner and one of its staff members through the employee entrance, Eva Zastrow sat in front of the door and prevented them from entering. When the owner and employee tried to pull open the door, Davis then joined Zastrow in blocking it.

The group prevented another patient from entering the clinic, federal prosecutors said, and Sterling Heights police officers were called. Police directed the group to move, but they refused and instead engaged them in conversation as an alleged delay tactic.

"The longer they talk with us, the better the opportunity we have to see women and children rescued," Gallagher said, according to the complaint. "And that's what obstructing the door of an abortion clinic is about and why it's so successful. We are here blocking access so the doors can't open."

Idoni and Edl are also accused of violating section 248 in a similar incident that happened on April 16, 2021, at a clinic in Saginaw, according to federal officials.

All eight are accused of violating sections 241 and 248 under Title 18 of the United States Code in connection with the 2020 incident. Section 241 prohibits being part of a conspiracy to deprive another person of his or her rights, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Section 248 prohibits using force, the threat of force, or physical obstruction to intentionally injure or intimidate a person obtaining or providing reproductive health services. The penalty ranges from a 6-month misdemeanor to three years in prison, depending on the circumstances.