Construction starts on $12.4M project to cut untreated sewage in Macomb County

Macomb County has started construction of a $12.4 million underground infrastructure project that would reduce the flow of untreated sewage during heavy rainfall into Lake St. Clair after its expected completion by the end of this year, according to County Public Works Commissioner's office.

Crews have begun excavating a site south of Nine Mile in Eastpointe on Beaconsfield Avenue so they can cut into an existing 11-foot-diameter sewer pipe that is 50 feet below the surface and install a rubber that can be inflated during a heavy rainfall. This would prevent the flow of sewage, known as combined sewer overflows, into stormwater pipes and into Lake St. Clair when rain or melting snow tends to overwhelm underground systems.

Instead, the combined sewer overflows of sewage could be slowly released after the heavy rain subsides so the water could be sent to the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Detroit wastewater plant in Detroit for proper treatment, according to Miller's office.

“Macomb County is very focused on protecting our Great Lakes water quality,” Miller said in a statement. “We are spending the dollars needed to upgrade our infrastructure because we recognize it’s an investment in a cleaner environment for ourselves and future generations.”

The project is being financed with federal, state and county funding and will result not result in a sewer rate increase for residents of Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores who are served by this interceptor. Miller's goal is to eliminate combined sewer overflows.

Although the state allowed the discharge of untreated sewage, Miller said the practice "shouldn’t keep going on generation after generation."

“Macomb County has the political will to spend the dollars for our environment. We all share a common goal of improving our water quality and our environment,” she added in a Tuesday statement.

Last year, Macomb County received $72 million as part of a $4.8 billion infrastructure supplemental spending bill that tapped into mostly federal money to improve infrastructure, protect drinking water quality.

Miller and Warren Mayor Jim Fouts have been urging Oakland County to reduce what they call sewage dumping, cutting the amount of untreated wastewater exceeding its sewage system’s capacity that is released into nearby water systems. The raw sewage fharms water quality, the environment and property values, they argued.

Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash has defended the county's practices, saying the county isn't to blame for most of Macomb County's combined sewer overflows. He said there are a tremendous number of cross connections where a sewer can dump into a system that’s meant for stormwater.