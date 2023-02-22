Man charged in Eastpointe window peeping incidents

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with window peeping in Eastpointe, police announced Wednesday.

Marquis Fleming, a Detroit resident, was arraigned Tuesday through 38th District Court on three counts of disorderly person-window peeper, records show. Bond was set at $50,000 per case.

Fleming pleaded not guilty. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 15.

"There will be pending charges in Warren and Oak Park and hopefully other cities," Eastpointe police said in a statement. "... As of now, the police agencies are working on a motive and attempting to determine how he selected the homes. For now, this alleged serial peeping tom is behind bars."

After authorities there received numerous complaints in recent months about someone peering into their windows using a step ladder, detectives started canvassing neighborhoods, collected several images on Ring doorbell cameras and reached out to neighboring jurisdictions about similar incidents, according to the release.

Working with Warren's Special Investigations Unit, detectives identified Fleming as a suspect and conducted surveillance on him, police reported.

They followed the father of two to a home in Oak Park and spotted him tampering with a window there, according to the release.

Officials arrested him without incident and found a step ladder in his vehicle.

Police learned that in some of the three pepping incidents he was linked to in Eastpointe, "Fleming returned at least twice to the same homes. Both homes had young children residing there."

On Friday, Eastpointe investigators executed a search warrant at Fleming's Detroit home and seized a firearm, ammunition, several phones as well as other evidence.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged him with two counts of felony firearm; one count of possession of a firearm while a felon; possession of ammunition by a felon; and habitual offender, fourth offense notice.

During an arraignment Monday at 36th District Court in Detroit, he stood mute and a not-guilty plea was entered, records show.

Bond was set at $50,000. A probable cause conference is set for Feb. 27, followed by another hearing on March. 6.