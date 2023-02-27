Man accused in slaying of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews bound over for trial

A 55-year-old Pontiac man facing charge in connection with what prosecutors called "a senseless, vicious attack on a family" that left WWJ-AM news anchor Jim Matthews dead has been bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court for trial.

Arthur Williamson is accused of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Matthews, 57, in an attack in September at a Chesterfield Township home that injured three others, including the radio anchor's 10-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter and their 35-year-old mother, his girlfriend.

Police were called to the Hidden Harbor Condominiums at about noon Sept. 23 after a woman escaped the home with her daughter. Her son was found tied up in a closet with severe injuries from blunt force trauma. Matthews was found dead.

Matthews' girlfriend, Nichole Guertin, flagged down a bystander after escaping the house with her daughter, said Joe Nicolai, Matthews' older brother, in September. Matthews, whose legal last name is Nicolai, and his brother were neighbors; after the bystander called 911, Nicolai said his wife, Jennifer, came outside and held Guertin's hands in the parking lot.

Guertin testified on Monday in 42nd District Court in New Baltimore that Matthews was working the midnight shift when Williamson came over to their home to smoke crack and bring heroin. When she refused to role play and tie herself up, Guertin said he slashed her throat and zip-tied her wrists and ankles. He also threatened her to keep quiet when Matthews came home.

"(Williamson) said if I tried to warn him in any way he'd kill the kids," said Guertin.

Williamson had a knife and hammer, and he hit Matthews and stabbed him before slitting his throat, said Guertin, who was overcome by emotion during her testimony and at one point needed to pause her testimony.

She testified that Williamson attacked her and her kids. When he tried to take his own life, Guertin said she escaped the house with her daughter.

Williamson is facing seven felony charges in addition to the murder charge, including assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment.

"I would like to thank the Chesterfield Police Department for their hard work in investigating this case. It was a senseless, vicious attack on a family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a news release Monday.

Williamson is due in Circuit Court on March 13. He is being held without bond.

Court records show Williamson has a criminal history that dates back at least 30 years. Since 1993, Williamson has had convictions for assault, assault with intent to commit murder, kidnapping, illegal weapons possession, drugs and violations for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

