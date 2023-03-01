Suspect in Warren armed robberies who led police on chase arrested

A suspect accused of robbing two stores in Warren at gunpoint and leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon has been arrested, city officials announced.

The armed robberies were reported about 15 minutes apart at Dollar General locations in the 27800 block of Van Dyke and 27900 block of Hoover, the Police Department said in a statement.

"Officers immediately recognized that the same suspect was involved in both robberies," according to the release.

Officers found the suspect's black Chrysler 300 near Leisure and Schoenherr and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect kept driving, sparking a pursuit that lasted about 15 minutes, police said.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle at Nine Mile and Gratiot, "causing minor damage and non-serious injury," according to the release.

The suspect fled on foot, but a K9 unit led to his arrest in the parking lot of East Detroit High School in Eastpointe, authorities said.

Officers found evidence from the robberies inside the Chrysler, which had been reported stolen from Southfield, according to the release.

The suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Detroit man, has not yet been arraigned. Investigators are contacting other jurisdictions about other robberies, police said Wednesday.

"This suspect was apprehended thanks to the outstanding police work performed by Warren Police Department Patrol Officers," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. "There is no doubt that this suspect posed a threat to the community and needed to be apprehended. Thankfully, no officers, victims, or citizens were seriously injured as a result of this suspect’s violent actions."

Dwyer added: "I want the public to know that violent crime will not be tolerated in the city of Warren. The Warren Police Department will use all resources available to make quick arrests of suspects committing violent crimes in the city."