Detroit firefighter arraigned on drug charges in Macomb County

A Detroit firefighter accused of selling drugs in Macomb County now faces felony charges, officials said Thursday.

Gerald Trombley, 49, was arraigned Wednesday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on a charge of delivery of Schedule II drugs, a 7-year felony, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A magistrate set Trombley's bond at $50,000. Trombley was also ordered to undergo drug testing twice a week if he posted bond. Court records said he posted bond Wednesday.

The defendant is scheduled to appear next in court on March 15 for a probable cause conference and on March 22 for a preliminary exam, according to Lucido and court records.

Authorities allege Trombley met with an undercover Sterling Heights police officer on multiple occasions in Eastpointe, Roseville and Warren and sold him drugs.

Trombley has already been arraigned on the same charge in the 39th District Court in Roseville, the prosecutor's office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000 and ordered drug testing if he posted it. He was released on bond. On Thursday, the Roseville district court bound over his case to Macomb County Circuit Court. Trombley is scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court on March 20.

Meanwhile, the defendant was arraigned on Feb. 23, 2023, in the 37th District Court in Warren on multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute less than 50 grams of drugs, a 20-year felony, delivery of Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, a 7-year felony, and possession of analogs, a 2-year felony.

A judge set Trombley's bond at $25,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference for Tuesday, according to court records.

Detroit Fire Department officials said in January that the firefighter was placed on leave pending an internal investigation.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez