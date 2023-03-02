Macomb Co. man charged in threat to shoot up a McDonald’s where his ex works

A 21-year-old man was charged in connection with a threat to shoot up a McDonald’s in Richmond, Macomb County officials announced Thursday.

Authorities allege that Kyle Woodard called the restaurant Wednesday to see if his ex-girlfriend, an employee, was there, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

"When they refused to tell him, he called back numerous times threatening to shoot her and the entire restaurant," according to the release.

Woodard was arraigned Thursday through 42-1 District Court in Romeo on a charges of a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony; using a computer to commit a crime, a 10-year felony; and malicious use of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor, records show.

The Clinton Township resident stood mute and a not-guilty plea was entered.

“Making a threat to shoot up a restaurant is a serious crime," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. "We will not hesitate to charge the 20-year felony for this type of behavior.”

Judge Jennifer Andary set Woodard’s bond at $500,000 and ordered him to have no contact with his ex-girlfriend or any McDonald’s, wear a steel-cuff GPS tether, not possess weapons and undergo drug/alcohol testing once a week, officials said. He also was referred to Community Mental Health and must take all prescribed medications.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 14. A preliminary exam was set for 10:45 a.m. March 21.