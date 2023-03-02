Ray Twp. aviation club member accused of sexual conduct with teen

A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged criminal sexual conduct involving a teen in Macomb County, Michigan State Police said Thursday.

Detectives from the Metro North Post were alerted by colleagues at the Lapeer Post about a 15-year-old, the agency said in a statement.

"Further investigation revealed that a member of a aviation club located in Ray Township had inappropriate contact with a child," according to the notice. "It was determined during the investigation that this conduct had been ongoing for several months."

Search warrants were executed at the suspect's home and the Ray Township airport, MSP reported.

"Currently, detectives are working with the Macomb County prosecutor and federal prosecutors for next steps in the investigation," officials said.

The 71-year-old suspect was in custody pending further review, according to the statement.