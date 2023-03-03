Warren man faces trial for allegedly strangling woman to death in hotel room

A 55-year-old Warren man will stand trial for allegedly strangling a woman to death in a Macomb County hotel room in June.

Robert Wilson was bound over Thursday in Warren's 37th District Court for the murder of a Royal Oak woman. Officials did not release the victim's name.

According to officials, Wilson strangled the woman to death on June 11, 2022 in a hotel room in Warren. Police were conducting a welfare check of Wilson's hotel room and found the victim dead on the floor.

Wilson is charged with second degree murder, concealing the death of an individual and resisting and obstructing a police officer. He faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

On Thursday, Warren District Court Judge Suzanne Faunce increased Wilson’s bond to $1 million with a GPS tether upon release, officials said.

Wilson will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. March 20 before Macomb Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Faunce.