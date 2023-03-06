Student who allegedly brought knife to Richmond Middle School in custody

A Richmond Middle School student was in custody Monday after bringing a knife to class, district officials said.

Administrators learned the youth had a weapon and escorted the student to the office, Brian Walmsley, superintendent of Richmond Community Schools, said in a letter to parents.

"Upon further investigation, a small, survival-type knife was found and confiscated," Walmsley said. "A verbal threat referencing the knife was made by the student in question; however, the knife was not wielded in a threatening manner."

School officials immediately alerted the Richmond Police Department. The student was detained for possessing a knife in a weapon-free zone and issuing a threat, the superintendent said. Other details were not released.

"Due to the swift action of the middle school staff and the support from the Richmond Police Department, no students or staff were harmed," Walmsley said. "The district will continue to work with Richmond Police and follow the district’s Crisis Management Plan to ensure all students and staff are safe."