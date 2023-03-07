Richmond student charged with threatening classmate with knife

A 12-year-old student has been charged in connection with allegedly using a knife to threaten a classmate at Richmond Middle School, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

The 12-year-old faced a preliminary hearing in front of Macomb County Circuit Court Chief Referee Linda Harrison.

He was charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, its employees or students, a one-year misdemeanor, and possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Bond was set at $500 and upon release, the juvenile is restricted to his home, officials said. His next court date is scheduled for 8:30 am. April 5.

“All threats in schools need to stop now!" said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. "Bringing any type of weapon to school is illegal and my office will charge it all day, every day."

The 12-year-old allegedly was found with a knife on Monday.

Administrators learned the youth had a "small, survival-type knife" and escorted him to the office, said Brian Walmsley, superintendent of Richmond Community Schools, in a letter to parents.

School officials immediately alerted the Richmond Police Department. The student was detained.

"Due to the swift action of the middle school staff and the support from the Richmond Police Department, no students or staff were harmed," Walmsley wrote.