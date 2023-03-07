Teen accused of shooting man outside Roseville school had been expelled, police say

A 14-year-old boy accused of shooting a man outside a Roseville school Monday was an expelled student and police say they're pursuing multiple felony charges against him.

Detectives with the Roseville Police Department planned to present their findings later Tuesday afternoon to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a department spokesman said.

"We are seeking several felonies," said a Roseville police spokesman in an email. "They did not know each other and the shooter was not currently a student at the school, he was previously expelled."

It was unclear if the student was previously a Roseville schools student or another district.

The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. Monday afternoon at Chestnut and Barkman streets in Roseville near Roseville Middle School. Steenland Elementary School is next to the middle school.

Video of the shooting shared on social media shows the teen running up the man and firing at least two shots and then running away. People are nearby at the same time.

Police said they located the victim, a 40 year-old male Warren resident who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and took him to an area hospital. He was transported to a local hospital but his condition was unknown Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, but was later taken into custody and the handgun used was recovered.

"Steenland Elementary was put into shelter in place and their release was delayed. Roseville Middle School students were already released, however, we put the school into shelter in place for any remaining staff or students due to the proximity of the building to the incident," said Mark Blaszkowski, superintendent of Roseville Community Schools, in a statement to parents and staff.. "... All shelters in place have been lifted at this time."