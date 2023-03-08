Second suspect arrested in shooting near Roseville schools

A second suspect has been arraigned in the shooting of a 40-year-old Warren man near a Roseville elementary and middle school this week.

Deandre Demon Parks, 19, of Roseville was arraigned Tuesday before 39th District Court Judge Alyia Marie Hakim, police said in a release. He faces a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, which is punishable by five years in prison. Officials expect additional charges as the investigation continues.

Parks was released on personal bond.

Officials also have arrested a 13-year-old in connection with the shooting, which briefly led to a lockdown at Steenland Elementary School in Roseville before police arrested him near Groveland and Chestnut.

Police responded to reports Monday afternoon that shots had been fired near the elementary and middle schools, where they found the victim in the road near Barkman and Chestnut streets.

The 13-year-old, who is facing five felony counts and a misdemeanor in connection to the shooting, including assault with intent to murder, previously had been expelled from the school district, the department said. He allegedly was "attempting to engage Roseville Middle School students in altercations" while armed.

He is held at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center, according to the release.

The victim tried to intervene but was shot twice, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he earlier had been listed in stable condition.