Eastpointe mayor charged in connection with fraudulent COVID-19 grant application, prosecutor says

Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens appeared in court Thursday on a charge stemming from her reported fraudulent application for a COVID-19 grant, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Owens is accused of fraudulently applying to a CARES ACT grant in November of 2020, according to a news release from prosecutor's office. She received $10,000, the prosecutor said.

Owens was arraigned on one felony charge of false pretenses, carrying a maximum prison sentence of five years or up to a $20,000 fine, court records reflect. The judge gave Owens a $10,000 bond.

“I will not shy away from public corruption cases," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in the news release. "This is not the first time my office has authorized charges involving a public servant during my two years as a county prosecutor. I ran for office to clean up public corruption.”

Owens wasn't immediately available for comment when reached Thursday afternoon by The News.

The mayor is innocent until proven guilty, City Councilman Cardi DeMonaco Jr. said. However, it's a hard thing for the community to be tied with the announcement of charges against its mayor.

"If it is true it's unfortunate that there are people during the pandemic running businesses during a very stressful time that could have potentially gotten money to help them with their business and instead now $10,000 potentially went to somebody that should not have received it," DeMonaco said.

In 2019 Owens became the city's youngest and first Black mayor, according to the city's website, and her term has been marked with controversy.

Last year, four Eastpointe residents sued the city and Owens over how they were treated during public comments portion of council meetings this year, which the women alleged violated their First Amendment rights and showed "impermissible viewpoint discrimination." The suit largely accused Owens of abusing her authority during public meetings and silencing critics.

A federal judge in Detroit in December issued an injunction blocking Eastpointe officials, including the mayor, from stopping residents from commenting on them or issues of concern during its public meetings.

At the council's Jan. 17 meeting, Owens ended the meeting with a lengthy lecture to residents, members of governance and members of the media saying there's a lot of negative attention on Eastpointe and that residents are responsible for rises in crime rates.

"That's why the crime comes to the city because they're watching how you don't respect your own mayor or your own police department. People watch us how you're trying to sue your own community," Owens said. "Don't blame the mayor for your city. Blame yourself, because it's deep-rooted. It's been here before I got here."

Owens is due back in court April 11 for a probable cause conference.

