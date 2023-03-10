Man charged in shooting near Roseville school faces another charge

A 19-year-old Macomb County man is facing a new felony charge related to a shooting near a school in Roseville earlier this week.

Deandre Parks of Roseville was arraigned Friday on the additional 5-year felony charge of possession of a firearm in a school zone.

The 19-year-old Parks was already facing a felony concealed weapon charge in connection with the shooting Monday afternoon near Steenland Elementary School.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 3:10 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired near Roseville Middle School, which is north of Steenland, the police department said in a statement.

A 40-year-old was found shot with multiple bullet wounds and taken to the hospital. Police apprehended the alleged shooter, a 13-year-old boy, a few blocks away from the scene.

The teen was reportedly in possession of a handgun when arrested. The suspect is facing four felony charges and a misdemeanor charge for the shooting.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, prior to the shooting, Parks was allegedly in possession of the weapon used by the 13-year-old suspect.

During the arraignment hearing on Friday, 39th District Court Judge Alyia Hakim set a $10,000 cash bond with a GPS tether for Parks, up from the $5,000 personal bond and tether set earlier.

In a statement Friday, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said it had sought a $50,000 cash bond and requested a mental health assessment.

“Now is also the time to require felony gun suspects to get a mental health evaluation as a condition of bond before they get a chance to access another gun,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Parks is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on Wednesday. A preliminary exam is set for March 22.