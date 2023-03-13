Man accused in slaying of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews arraigned in Circuit Court

The man charged in connection with the killing of WWJ-AM news anchor Jim Matthews was arraigned Monday in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens.

Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac appeared briefly in court. He faces seven felony charges, including first-degree premeditated murder; homicide; two counts of assault with intent to murder; and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. Williamson was bound over to the Circuit Court from 42nd District Court in New Baltimore last month.

Investigators said Williamson came over to Matthews' home in Chesterfield Township in the evening late September while Matthews, 57, was working the midnight shift at the radio station, Nichole Guertin, Matthews' girlfriend, said in her testimony in District Court in February. Williamson came to smoke crack, but when she refused to role play with him, Guertin, 35, said Williamson slashed her throat and zip-tied her wrists and ankles.

Williamson had a knife and hammer, and he hit Matthews and stabbed him before slitting his throat, Guertin testified. Matthews' and Guertin's 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter also were home that night.

"(Williamson) said if I tried to warn him in any way he'd kill the kids," Guertin said in her testimony in February.

When he tried to take his own life, Guertin said she escaped the house with her daughter. Guertin and her children were injured in the attack that night, officers said.

Williamson's next court appearance is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. April 20. He is being held without bond at Macomb County Jail, according to inmate records.

