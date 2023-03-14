Oil spill in Clinton Twp. drain under investigation

The Detroit News

Macomb County officials are investigating what caused a recent petroleum spill in a drain that empties into the Clinton River.

Clinton Township's Department of Public Works on Friday reported the spill in the Canal Drain near Canal and Clinton River roads to the Macomb County Public Works Office, they said. It's near a subdivision.

The township's fire department placed a boom on the drain to absorb any suspected petroleum on the water's surface and applied an absorbent substance on a nearby residential street's pavement to remove any liquids, according to the county public works office.

A county inspector visited the site on Sunday and reported very little sheen on the surface of the drain's water, it said.

Officials said they planned to place additional absorbent pads and booms in the drain Monday. They will stay in the drain until the drain's stormwater flows clearly.

County public works officials also said they have notified the state's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy of the spill.

“While we believe that the amount of the spill to be very small, we are treating this matter very seriously like we would any spill,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a statement Monday.