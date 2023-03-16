Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Marrocco sentenced to 3 months in prison in corruption probe

The Detroit News

Port Huron — Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco was sentenced Thursday to three months in prison followed by at least a year under house arrest in connection with a long-running federal corruption probe.

Marrocco, 74, was sentenced for trying to extort a developer into buying tickets to a campaign fundraiser and threatening to delay or withhold a county permit.

Last fall, Marrocco agreed to plead guilty to attempted extortion in exchange for prosecutors dropping three other extortion-related charges that each carried a 20-year possible prison sentence.

The sentencing was delayed in January after the federal judge on the case raised concerns that the probation department's pre-sentence report filed in connection with Marrocco's guilty plea was potentially "so narrow" that it did not "accurately describe the events."

Prosecutors have sought a 16-month prison sentence, saying Marrocco's actions eroded public faith in public service while demanding dollars and respect from contractors during a long reign. His lawyer, however, has tried to keep the 74-year-old former politician out of prison, citing Marrocco's age, health problems and because the pressures of campaign fundraising are ongoing and an integral part of politics.

The sentencing was expected to cap a series of prosecutions that started seven years ago and have led to the convictions of at least 23 contractors and public officials. The group includes former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith, trash titan Chuck Rizzo, towing magnate Gasper Fiore and former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds, who is serving a 17-year prison sentence for several bribery schemes.

Marrocco is one of more than 110 labor leaders, politicians, police officers and bureaucrats charged with federal corruption-related crimes in recent years, according to a database built by The Detroit News.

His rescheduled sentencing comes amid an ongoing FBI corruption investigation targeting Detroit politicians, whose homes and offices were searched in August 2021. Four city officials have pleaded guilty in the ongoing federal corruption investigation, "Operation Northern Hook," including former Detroit City Councilman André Spivey, who is serving a two-year federal prison sentence.

Marrocco ran the Macomb public works department from 1993 to 2016 during a period of continued growth in the county. He exerted power and control over building and development, everything from approving construction permits and awarding multimillion-dollar public works contracts.

"And unlike drain commissioners in other counties," Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Cares, senior litigation counsel for the Detroit U.S. Attorney's Office, wrote in a court filing, "the Macomb County commissioner doesn’t answer to anyone.

"The interests of the people of Macomb County or the merits of the particular developer on whom (Marrocco) was exerting his raw power were irrelevant to him," Cares added. "You either kissed the ring or your business came to a halt."