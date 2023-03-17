Police: Man shoots 2 women outside Sterling Heights restaurant, kills self

Sterling Heights — Police say a man shot two female acquaintances in the parking lot of a Ruby Tuesday restaurant Friday afternoon, before running away and fatally shooting himself.

Officers responded to the shooting scene at 35500 Van Dyke at 1:15 p.m., Sterling Heights Police police said in a press release.

"The lone suspect was said to have taken off running from the scene," police said. "Officers rendered aid to the victim while other officers began to search for the suspect."

The two women were taken to an area hospital, where they're being treated for their injuries, according to the release.

"The suspect and victims all know each other, and it appears this was not a random act," police said.

Officials initially put out a call to the public for information leading to the shooter's arrest, but at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sterling Heights police reported in a release "the suspect was found in a nearby area with what appears to be a fatal gunshot wound to the head."

The release added: "This incident is currently still under investigation and more information will be released in the near future."

