Barricaded gunman in Richmond takes his own life

A barricaded gunman was found dead Saturday afternoon in Richmond after threatening to harm himself and his family, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, the police received an emergency call from from the 36000 block of Monroe Street. The caller said that a family member within the home was making suicidal and homicidal threats.

The 29-year-old man was barricaded within his room with a shotgun.

Members of the family that were in the home were able to leave the residence and the man was inside the home alone.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were contacted to assist in evacuating neighbors.

The State Police arrived and deployed a robot to contact the male inside the residence.

Once officers were able to make entry into the room, the man was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.