Armada schools closed Monday for 'police matter'

Armada Area Schools is closed Monday due to a police matter, the district said on its website Sunday.

"There have been no threats against the school district and it does not involve any current students, but out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the district," officials said in a message on the site.

Both Armada police and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said the matter does not involve their agencies.

