Clinton Twp. parents face murder, child abuse charges in toddler son's death

Two Clinton Township parents are facing felony charges in connection with the death of their two-year-old son who Macomb County prosecutors say died of starvation last week.

Jonathon Cheek, 25, and Sierra Zaitona, 27, were arraigned Monday on second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse charges by Magistrate Ryan Zemke in Clinton Township's 41B District Court. If convicted, they face up to life in prison.

Cheek and Zaitona allegedly found their biological son dead in his crib last Thursday, according to the news release. A coroner determined that the two-year-old boy had starved to death.

The defendants' bond was set at $1 million cash each and they would each have to wear a GPS tether if released. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 3 at 8:30 a.m. in front of District Court Judge Jacob Femminineo, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

