Macomb Co., feds team up for probe into algae on Lake St. Clair

Macomb County and federal authorities are teaming up to investigate the cause of muck mucking up things on Lake St. Clair, officials said.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Tuesday the county has approved funding for a 2-year $400,000 study of the muck, known as Lyngbya. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct the investigation to determine how the blue-green algae grows and whether it poses any health risks.

"We need to understand what is causing it, what its makeup is, and if there are preventive steps and maintenance steps to eradicate it or to maintain and live with it," Miller said in a statement. "Something has changed in the lake’s ecosystem in the last 10 years. Is it because of zebra mussels, combined sewer overflows, climate change?"

Lyngbya grows in freshwater lakes and rivers and forms large mats that end up clinging to the shore, canals, boat wells and beach areas. Officials are concerned the mats may snare E. coli or other bacteria that pose a public health threat.

The cost of the study will be split evenly between the county and the Army Corps of Engineers, Miller said.

More:From 'million-dollar view' to rotting mats of goo: Algae takes over Lake St. Clair

Macomb County Commissioner Barbara Zinner, R-Harrison Township, welcomes the investigation into the muck.

"Lyngbya is attacking our lifestyle, and property values and is dangerous," she said in a statement. "We do not know if it is a health risk but this is of great concern. I am looking forward to this study so we will know what it is and be able to rid ourselves of it for the welfare of the public."

Zinner said she advocated for the study to the county board of commissioners after learning about the concerns of shoreline property owners who have seen boat wells choked off by the algae and rendered unusable.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez