AG targets developers who allegedly drained 18.5 acres of Macomb Co. wetlands

The Michigan Attorney General's office is suing a Metro Detroit developer who allegedly destroyed 18.5 acres of wetlands in Macomb Township and attempted to hide the destruction from environmental regulators.

Attorneys said Christopher Cousino of Bloomfield Hills and Chesterfield 5, LLC, in Shelby Township purchased the property at 17095 23 Mile Road in 2018. The property contained regulated and unregulated wetlands and upland areas.

That year, Cousins and Chesterfield 5 cleared the land, removed soil from the regulated wetlands, excavated ditches and installed drain tiles — activities that cleared, excavated and drained the regulated wetlands. They then planted agricultural crops within the regulated wetlands, attorneys wrote in their complaint filed Tuesday in Ingham County Court.

Wetlands are critical habitat for wildlife because they filter runoff and absorb water to prevent floods, acting Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Dan Eichinger said in a statement.

"The destruction of these regulated wetlands was illegal, unnecessary, and indefensible," he said in a statement. "We look forward to the Office of Attorney General holding those responsible to account."

Chesterfield 5 LLC is listed as the property owner of the 23 Mile Road parcel in Macomb County property records. The taxpayer on file is May Development Company in Troy.

Cousino could not be reached for comment.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy started looking into activities on the 23 Mile Road parcel in 2020, when Cousino and Chesterfield 5 requested a meeting to determine whether they needed a permit to develop the property for an industrial distribution facility.

EGLE Water Resource Division regulators met at the site. Regulators at the time were not aware of the excavation and drainage that had taken place.

"The effect of those (defendants') acts was to obscure the boundaries of the wetlands and give a false appearance of the type and condition of wetlands that existed on the property," state attorneys said.

The developers applied for a permit and indicated their project would fill 5.05 acres of wetland on the property and relocate 2,730 linear feat of stream.

State regulators who reviewed that request discovered the destruction. They reviewed "aerial photographs that showed the property contained far more wetland and higher quality wetland than was described in the application, as well as the land clearing and ditching, less than two years prior," the complaint states.

The developers withdrew their application in December 2020. EGLE issued them a violation notice in January 2021.

EGLE issued another violation notice in October 2021 after Cousino and Chesterfield 5 planted agricultural crops on the parcel within the regulated wetland area. The department said the developers had failed to negotiate a permitted project and failed to restore the wetlands.

State attorneys asked Ingham County Judge James Jamo to fine Cousino and Chesterfield 5, order them to restore the 18.5 acres of wetlands they allegedly destroyed and require them to allow EGLE staff access to the property to monitor progress.

Part 303 of the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act states it is illegal to dredge, drain, remove soil from or develop wetlands without a permit. Violators of Part 303 could face civil fines of up to a $10,000 per day.

"This case involves the destruction of a significant amount of protected, regulated wetland," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "My office will not hesitate to protect Michigan’s natural resources from unlawful destruction."

