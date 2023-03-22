Father, son charged in shooting that wounded Eastpointe man, 19

A Roseville father and his 18-year-old son have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old Eastpointe man, police said.

Carlos Allan Edwards, 39, and Carlos Toure Leondre Edwards, 18, were both arraigned Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, according to officials and court records.

Carlos Allan Edwards was charged with assault with intent to murder, a life felony, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, a two-year felony, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, a five-year felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a five-year felony, and being a felon in possession of ammunition, also a five-year felony.

A judge set his bond at $1 million.

His son was charged with tampering with evidence, a 10-year felony, and being an accessory after the fact in a felony, a five-year felony.

A judge set his bond at $400,000.

Both father and son are scheduled to appear next in court next Wednesday.

Police said the two are accused in a shooting that happened last Wednesday in the 16800 block of Toepfer Road between Gratiot Avenue and Kelly Road.

Officers were called to the location for a report of shots fired. They arrived and found the victim in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators found several large caliber shell casings at the scene. They also learned the victim was in a fight with two Roseville men earlier in the day, authorities said. Police said they believe the shooting was in retaliation.

Detectives identified the two suspects as Carlos Edwards and his son. They located the suspects last Thursday in Ferndale and arrested them without incident.

Carlos Allan Edwards was sentenced in 2019 to a maximum of two years in prison for a breaking and entering conviction in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was discharged in October 2020.

