Macomb County doctor accused of overprescribing opiates

Mark Hicks

A Macomb County doctor has been charged in connection with allegedly overprescribing controlled substances, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.

Stephen Swetech, 68, was arraigned Tuesday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on nine counts of delivery of a controlled substance, records show.

Each is a seven-year felony, state officials said in a statement.

Swetech was charged after an investigation involving his Clinton Township medical practice, according to the release.

"The investigation identified patients who told investigators that Swetech would prescribe opiates at appointments with little to no physical examination, medical necessity or testing performed," authorities said. "The patients further indicated that Dr. Swetech performed these services for cash."

The probe used undercover patients who saw Swetech. Controlled substances were prescribed at each of nine appointments in 2017, according to the release.

Investigators allege standards governing patient care and prescribing were violated during the appointments.

The Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division handled the case.

"It is imperative that those entrusted to prescribe medication use that power lawfully, ethically and in such a manner not to facilitate addiction," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday.

Swetech could not be reached for comment. An attorney representing him was not listed in court records.

The doctor pleaded not guilty during arraignment. Bond was set at $10,000.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 24.

Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs records show in 2020 Swetech's osteopathic physician license was ordered limited for one year amid an administrative complaint that he violated the state public health code. He was accused of "prescribing controlled substance medication without appropriate exams or a medical necessity," according to state documents.

Swetech did not contest the allegations in the complaint, "acknowledged deficiencies in his controlled substance prescribing practices" and said he planned to retire after having stopped seeing patients in May 2020, the filings show.

He had no prior disciplinary history since becoming licensed in 1987, according to state records.