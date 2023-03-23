Chesterfield Twp. police resolve barricaded gunman standoff

Chesterfield Township — A 47-year-old man is in police custody after a standoff early Thursday morning with Chesterfield Township police.

Officers arrived at the Carriageway Mobile Home Park near Gratiot Avenue and 24 Mile Road just after midnight for a complaint about malicious destruction of property. The suspect stepped out of his trailer and fired an AR-15 rifle once near officers, Chesterfield Township Police said in a news release.

Officers took cover while the suspect then barricaded himself inside his trailer, police said in the news release. More officers, including the Macomb County SWAT Team, responded to the scene and the suspect's trailer was surrounded.

Officers made contact with the suspect who disobeyed instructions to give himself up and threatened police with his rifle, according to the news release. The suspect exited the trailer while yelling insults at the police and was taken into custody by the SWAT Team without further incident, Chesterfield Township Police said in the news release.

Chesterfield Township detectives and officers recovered the suspect's rifle, shell casing and other weapons from his trailer, the news release said. The suspect is being held at the Macomb County Jail.

