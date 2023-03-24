Chesterfield Township man charged in barricaded incident

A 47-year-old Chesterfield Township man has been charged in connection with a standoff Thursday involving police.

Bryan Ealba was arraigned Friday on charges of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting and obstructing a police officer, reckless use of a firearm and disturbing the peace.

The incident occurred just after midnight Thursday at the Carriageway Mobile Home Park near Gratiot Avenue and 24 Mile Road. Officers arrived for a complaint about malicious destruction of property.

Ealba is accused of stepping out of his trailer and firing an AR-15 rifle once near officers, according to Chesterfield Township Police. The suspect barricaded himself inside his trailer, police said. Officers and the Macomb County SWAT Team surrounded the trailer.

According to police, the suspect disobeyed instructions to give himself up and threatened police with his rifle. He exited the trailer and yelled insults at the police. The SWAT Team took him into custody without further incident.

Ealba remained at the Macomb County Jail on a $3,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court April 3.