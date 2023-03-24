Man charged with stabbing man 16 times at Mount Clemens gas station

A 44-year-old Clinton Township resident has been charged with stabbing a man multiple times at a Mount Clemens gas station Thursday night, officials said.

Rahsaan Thedford was arraigned Friday in the 41-B District Court in Clinton Township on one count of assault with intent to murder.

Deputies were called at 11:10 p.m. Thursday to a Marathon gas station on northbound Gratiot for a report that a man had been stabbed multiple times, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

When deputies arrived they found the victim inside the gas station bleeding from his torso and neck area. He was transported to the hospital. The victim had 16 stab wounds to his upper body, according to the release.

The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 40 years old who left in a silver work van.

According to surveillance video and witnesses, the suspect and the victim had an altercation inside the store.

“The suspect is heard yelling ‘you’re about to be killed boy’,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The argument continued as the men left the building and became physical near pump six where the suspect vehicle had been parked. The two males were fighting on the ground and when the victim stood up, he was holding his left side and ran into the store. The suspect left in the silver van.”

Checking surveillance, authorities identified a vehicle matching the suspect description as a 2009 Ford Econoline van registered to Thedford. His vehicle was located in St. Clair Shores and officers made a traffic stop around 14 Mile Rdand Harper. A knife found inside believed to be the one used in the alleged assault, officials said.

Thedford received a $50,000 bond during his arraignment and is scheduled to return to court on April 4 for a probable cause conference. He remained in the Macomb County Jail.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition Friday, officials said.