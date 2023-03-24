Clinton Township man convicted in death of passenger

A 35-year-old Clinton Township man has been convicted in the death of a passenger of a vehicle he was driving when he crashed while fleeing police.

According to Warren Police, on May 2 officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jason Brilla.

Brilla then sped off, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Brilla fled from the vehicle on foot and officers apprehended him, according to the release.

The passenger, Jennel Castro, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

"The Warren Police Officers attempted life saving measures to the victim who was unresponsive after the crash," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Friday. "Unfortunately the victim’s injuries were too severe in this case and she succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital. These officers went above and beyond in their duties."

A jury convicted Brilla of second-degree murder for killing his vehicle passenger, first-degree fleeing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle on suspended license causing death and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 2 in front of Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski.