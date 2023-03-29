Barricaded gunman situation resolved peacefully in Warren

Police peacefully resolved a barricaded gunman situation Wednesday in a Warren neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 24000 block of Joanne at about 3:12 p.m. for a welfare check on a possibly suicidal resident, the police department said in a statement.

A caller not on scene told dispatchers that a 41-year-old male relative was holding a gun to his head, according to the release.

"It was reported that the subject has struggled with mental illness and had access to firearms," police wrote.

Arriving officers heard several gunshots coming from inside the residence and immediately secured the scene as the Warren Police Special Response Team was activated, the department reported.

Crisis negotiators communicated with the man for about an hour before he voluntarily left and was taken into custody without force or injury, according to the release. He was then transported to an area hospital for a mental evaluation.

A search warrant led to authorities seizing several firearms, police said.

"Thanks to the quick response of patrol officers and the efforts of the Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators, this incident was able to be resolved peacefully with no force or injury occurring," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. "Members of our Crisis Negotiation Unit and Special Response Team train regularly for these incidents and always strive for a peaceful outcome such as this. It is no secret that police officers are encountering more and more persons with mental illnesses, many of whom have access to firearms. Mental illness is a serious issue; it needs to be taken seriously by everybody."