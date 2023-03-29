Macomb County vacates man's wrongful conviction in armed robbery after 7.5 years in prison

Mt. Clemens — Macomb County's Conviction Integrity Unit overturned its first conviction this month, releasing a 62-year-old man from prison after serving 7.5 years for an armed robbery he did not commit.

Mack Howell was convicted in 2016 of robbing a 7-Eleven store in Eastpointe in 2014. He maintained his innocence and repeatedly tried to appeal his case, but all were denied.

Howell brought his case to the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic in 2021, and Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido took the case on in April 2022. Howell was released March 20 from prison. Innocence Clinic co-founder David Moran said when he was released, Howell repeatedly asked if this was really happening.

"I'm so glad to be out," Howell said at a press conference Wednesday at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. "It's been hard on me. It's been hard."

Howell started crying at the press conference when he was asked about how he maintained hope while in prison.

His nephew, Dwayne Howell, said it was a joy for Mack Howell to come home. His family never doubted his innocence and supported him while he was in prison, Dwayne Howell said.

Investigations showed the original report of the robber was that he was 6 feet tall, medium build and ran away from the 7-Eleven after the robbery. Howell was 5 feet, 6 inches and 200 pounds at the time of the robbery and has medical issues that would have made it impossible for him to run from the scene.

Investigators focused on Howell initially because his DNA was found on a nearly empty beer can inside a paper bag next to a garbage can outside the front door of the 7-Eleven, according to the University of Michigan Innocence Project. But an unidentified woman's DNA was found on a straw in the can, and a fingerprint on the beer can was not Howell's.

"We embrace the wrongs to make it right in the future," Lucido said. "I don't like the fact that this happens; no one does. But it must happen to teach from the past what was wrong and correct it for everyone."

Moran said when the Michigan Innocence Clinic was founded in 2009, every case was a fight, and prosecutors often appealed cases even after a conviction was overturned. He hopes the trend of working with prosecutors instead of against them continues.

He called Howell's case an "obvious miscarriage of justice."

"The identifications on the case are among the worst we've ever seen," Moran said.

The Innocence Clinic described the suspect lineup given to the victim as "suggestive." The victim originally chose someone else, and the officer asked her if she was sure and to look again. He used his fingers to cover up Howell's face, except for his eyes, and the victim said she was 100% sure Howell was the robber.

Unknown to defense attorneys and prosecutors at the time, Lucido said, was that another man had confessed to five similar armed robberies in the same time frame at 7-Elevens in Macomb County. The man pleaded guilty and was sentenced before Howell's case went to trial, but there was no record in the case file that anyone had connected these crimes.

This is despite striking similarities in the eight other armed robberies, Lucido said. They all occurred within five months, at 7-Eleven stores within a three-mile radius of the Eastpointe location Howell was accused of robbing.

Lucido thanked the Macomb County Board of Commissioners for establishing the funding to create the Conviction Integrity Unit in 2022. He asked legislators to consider funding more CIUs so justice can be served across the state, instead of just in the four counties in Michigan with CIUs — Macomb, Wayne, Washtenaw and Oakland — and the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which handles the rest of the state's cases.

"These units are the Hail Mary of the legal system," said CIU Chief Gail Pamukov. "People come to these units when everything else has failed."

Right now, Lucido said, Pamukov is the only prosecutor on the CIU. But with more funding, the unit could do more.

“If we had more soldiers, we could bring about more results," Lucido said.

kberg@detroitnews.com