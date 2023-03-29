Police: Shelby Twp. student could face charges for firearm photo

Mark Hicks

A student at Eisenhower High School in Shelby Township could face charges in connection with a photo of a weapon shared last week, police announced Wednesday.

The police department was alerted Friday about a possible threat at the campus, officials said in a statement.

"A picture of a firearm was airdropped to students during school hours," according to the release.

"The threat was immediately reported to the School Resource Officer which started the investigation."

The Michigan State Police Forensics Crime Lab helped identify the number associated with the AirDrop and the student responsible for sending the picture, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and charges were pending Wednesday night.

"It is important to reiterate that the Shelby Township Police Department will investigate all types of threats to our schools immediately with the goal of holding responsible individuals accountable," officials wrote.