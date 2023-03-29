Roseville man, 45, guilty in 2018 sex assault of girls, 6 & 8

A Roseville man on trial for raping a six-year-old girl and an eight-year-old girl in 2018 was found guilty Tuesday, officials said.

Shannon Jones, 45, is scheduled to be sentenced next Tuesday in Macomb County Circuit Court, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

A jury in circuit court rendered its guilty verdict after a four-day trial and deliberating for about 35 minutes, the prosecutor said.

Jones was charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 13 and being a defendant over 17, a 25-to-life felony, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a 93-day misdemeanor. He was found guilty on all charges, officials said.

Authorities said Jones sexually abused the two victims between September and December of 2018 when he lived with their mother. He fled to Alabama where U.S. Marshalls arrested him in July 2021. Alabama officials returned Jones to Michigan to stand trial.

