St. Clair Shores doctor convicted in patient overdose death

A former St. Clair Shores doctor was convicted Friday on several charges related to unlawfully distributing prescription drugs, including one that resulted in the deadly overdose of a patient, officials announced Friday.

Bernard Shelton, 66, prescribed more than 5.5 million doses of controlled substances from April 2013 to December 2016, evidence showed during the trial, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said in a statement.

Of the prescriptions, 2.7 million doses were Schedule II controlled substances such as hydrocodone and oxycodone, according to the release.

Shelton received more than $1.4 million in reimbursements from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Medicare and Medicaid during the same time, investigators said Friday.

Shelton wrote prescriptions for no medically sound reason in order to charge for office visits, the jury found. During an initial visit, an undercover patient complained of back stiffness; without examining the patient’s back, Shelton asked, “What can I give you today,” before prescribing narcotics, according to the release.

Woodhaven doc gets 16.5 years in prison, $30.3M penalty for opioid scheme

One patient, a 54-year-old who had previously managed symptoms of pain with prescription-strength Motrin, started being prescribed opioid pain relievers by Shelton in 2010, according to the release.

Shelton increased the strength of the prescription drugs over six years and the patient became addicted to opioids, investigators reported.

After Shelton illegally increased the dosage of oxycodone on Jan. 14, 2016, the patient overdosed six days later but survived after Narcan was administered, the release said. However, the patient died from a second overdose of oxycodone four days later.

Shelton was named in an indictment in 2017.

“Doctors who dangerously prescribe opiates for their own profit endanger the community just like other drug dealers. When a doctor causes an overdose death with an illegitimate prescription, we will not hesitate to hold the doctor accountable,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Friday. “My office is committed to keeping highly addictive opioids off the street, and we will aggressively investigate and prosecute medical professionals or anyone else who illegally distribute controlled substances.”

Shelton is scheduled for sentencing in July, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Due to licensure actions, he has been unable to prescribe controlled substances since January 2017, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.