Sterling Heights man accused of seeking underage girl for sex charged

A Sterling Heights man accused of arranging to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex has been charged, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Sinan Kalemaj, 24, was arraigned Wednesday in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township on three counts of child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, also a 20-year felony.

A magistrate set Kalemaj's bond at $20,000 and ordered him to not use any computer. The court also scheduled his next court appearance for April 11.

Officials said deputies were called on Monday to a parking lot near Crocker Road and Metropolitan Parkway in Harrison Township for a disturbance. Deputies determined only words were exchanged and there was no physical assault.

Upon further investigation, deputies arrested a 24-year-old man suspected of child sexually abusive activity. They suspected the man was meeting with a minor in the area.

Officials said they identified the suspect as Kalemaj and detectives with the sheriff's computer crimes unit uncovered evidence that he was likely at that location to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez