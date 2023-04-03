Fraser couple charged in shooting after party in Eastpointe

A Fraser couple accused of shooting another person last week in Eastpointe has been charged, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Darius Smith, 33, and Ashley Smith, 31, were formally charged Wednesday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, according to officials.

Darius Smith faces multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder, a life felony; being a felon in possession of a weapon, a five-year felony; being a felon in possession of ammunition, also a five-year felony; carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle, a five-year felony; assault with a deadly weapon, a four-year felony; and two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a two-year felony.

Ashley Smith is charged with being an accessory to a crime after the fact, a five-year felony, and lying to police during a violent crime investigation, a four-year felony.

Prosecutors said the couple was at a home in Eastpointe last week Monday. The two had left a party and were outside the home.

Officials said the victim left the party shortly after the couple and through the home's side door. They allege Darius Smith was armed and fired a gun at the victim. He and the victim exchanged gunfire and the Smiths left in their vehicle, according to police.

A magistrate set Darius Smith's bond at $1 million and ordered him to wear a GPS tether, have no contact with the victim, or leave the state if released. The magistrate set Ashley Smith's at $25,000 and ordered her to have no contact with Darius Smith if released.

Both are scheduled to appear next in court on April 11, 2023, for a probable cause conference and on April 18, 2023, for a preliminary examination.

