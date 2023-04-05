2 injured in Mount Clemens condo explosion

Mark Hicks

Macomb County officials are investigating an explosion Wednesday at a Mount Clemens home that left two people with minor injuries.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the two-story condominium near Mark and North Rose around 9:05 p.m., investigators said in a statement on Twitter.

Mount Clemens, Harrison and Clinton Township officials also responded to the scene.

"The two adults home at the time made it out safely and are being treated for minor injuries at the hospital," the Sheriff's Office said.

Other details were not released.

The cause of the explosion was unknown Wednesday night. Sheriff's Office fire investigators "are actively working" on the cause of the blast, representatives said.

Authorities were expected to release further information Thursday.