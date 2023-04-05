Man, 60, accused of hitting Warren store's worker with frozen fish charged

A man accused of hitting a Warren grocery store clerk with a frozen fish Sunday has been charged, officials said.

MD Jobul Hussain, 60, was arraigned Monday in Warren's 37th District Court on a charge of aggravated assault, a 1-year misdemeanor. A judge set Hussain's bond at $5,000 and scheduled his next court date for April 27. Court records said he posted the bond and was released.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Hussain hit a worker at the fish counter of the Desi Fruit Market on Nine Mile near Mound Road with a frozen four-pound fish during an argument. The alleged assault happened at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, Hussain approached the counter and the clerk informed him it closed at 7 p.m. to do the Ramadan holiday. Hussain grew angry and argued with the store's employee. He allegedly then struck the clerk in the head with the fish.

Police said the clerk was taken to a hospital.

