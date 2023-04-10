1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting at Roseville motel Sunday

A Marysville man is dead after a shooting Sunday at a motel in Roseville that followed a fight between another man and a woman, police said.

Roseville police officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Victory Inn on Little Mack Road between Interstate 94 and Masonic Road for a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

They arrived and found a 30-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the suspect in the shooting, a 28-year-old Clinton Township man, contacted police immediately after the incident. Officers recovered a gun believed to be used in the shooting from the suspect. The man was arrested and taken to the Macomb County Jail to await charges.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting appears to have stemmed from a fight between the deceased and a woman. After the fight, the victim and the suspect were involved in a confrontation that culminated in the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

