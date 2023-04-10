Eastpointe school closed after 'multiple threatening phone calls'

An Eastpointe elementary school closed it doors Monday due to "multiple threatening phone calls" in the morning, according to the school district.

Around 8 a.m., Forest Park Elementary School received the threatening phone calls in the school office and placed the building on lockdown, according to a news release from Eastpointe Community Schools.

Eastpointe police were notified and were on site to "secure the facility and the neighborhood" around the school near Kelly and Stephens roads, the school district said in a statement.

Staff and students who had already arrived at the school were transported to nearby Eastpointe Middle School and were supervised by Forest Park Elementary School staff.

Parents were contacted and able to pick up their children from the middle school on Kelly Road, according to the district.

Forest Park Elementary School was closed for the day while authorities continue to investigate the threats, the school district said.

The Eastpointe school district it will resume classes at Forest Park Elementary on Tuesday and make additional support for staff and students.

"We take threats made against our staff and students very seriously," the district said in a statement. "No child should ever be afraid to come to school, and it is our duty to ensure the safety of all members of our learning community."

