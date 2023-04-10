Macomb County Public Works Commissioner says sewage repair prevented possible sinkhole

Macomb County is completing a $3 million repair to a section of sewer that was at risk of collapsing and creating a sinkhole, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller said in a news release Monday.

After a 2022 inspection found that corrosion from gases created by raw sewage had severely degraded the concrete sewer pipe, the county installed a "spiral wound pipe," or SPR, to line the inside of a 755-foot section of the Garfield Interceptor Sewer in Macomb Township beneath Garfield Road at 21 Mile Road.

"I’m not exaggerating when I say that with the condition of this interceptor right here at 21 Mile and Garfield Road, if we weren't taking these steps, we could have a sinkhole here (...) and you can imagine what that would do to traffic if there was a sinkhole," Miller said in the news release.

Installation of the spiral wound pipe was completed in March. The rest of the repair is estimated to take about four weeks.

"Sinkhole" is a haunting word in Macomb County, which faced a crisis of a 100-foot-wide, 250-foot-long sinkhole forming just before Christmas in 2016. The sinkhole was caused by the collapse of a section of sewer at the location.

This is the first time such a spiral wound pipe has been used to repair a Michigan sewer, according to Macomb's Public Works Office. The pipe is estimated to last for at least 50 years, officials said.

The county said the repair to this segment of sewer, which carries sanitary flow for Macomb and Shelby townships, will cost $3 million, but will not require a sewer rate increase. Road closures will keep Garfield Road down to one lane near 21 Mile Road likely until the end of May for construction.

"These types of rehabilitation projects must happen to ensure our critical underground infrastructure is working properly for hundreds of thousands of residents," Miller said in the news release. "Our department is committed to quickly and cost effectively fixing our infrastructure so residents don't need to worry about a failure."