Woman arrested Monday for assaulting man in Bruce Twp.

A woman in Macomb County was arrested Monday by state police after she allegedly assaulted a man in a Bruce Township home.

Troopers were called at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Pearl Drive near Dequindre and 36 Mile for a report of a domestic violence incident.

Officials said they arrived, a man exited the home to meet with troopers before running back inside. The man initially refused to speak to troopers at the home but eventually answered when they called him on the phone.

As they spoke with him, a woman ran out of the house and told them the man attempted to shoot himself earlier that day.

Troopers investigated and determined the woman was lying to them. They learned the woman assaulted the man after he refused to allow her access to her firearm because she was intoxicated. She tried to retrieve the key to the safe in which the gun was secured, but the victim stopped her and she allegedly assaulted him.

Police arrested the woman and took her to the Macomb County Jail to await charges.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez