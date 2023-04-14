4, including 2 kids, hurt in crash Friday on 10 Mile at Mound in Warren

One person suffered a serious head injury and three other people, including two children, were injured in a Friday morning crash in Warren, police said.

Officials said the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the intersection of 10 Mile and Mound roads.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Jeep Commander SUV traveling south on Mound entered the intersection and crashed with a Dodge Ram pickup truck heading east on 10 Mile.

Medics took the SUV's driver and sole occupant to a hospital with a serious head injury, police said. They also took the man and two children who were in the truck to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and the roadway was closed for about three hours while police gathered evidence and the roadway was cleared of debris.

