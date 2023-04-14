Macomb Co. teen charged with making terrorism threat

A 16-year-old from Macomb County has been charged with making a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, after allegedly sending a photo of a person holding a gun and a "threatening phrase" to fellow students at Eisenhower High School.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said the teen air-dropped the edited photo to other students during lunch March 24 at Eisenhower High School in Shelby Township, according to a press release.

The boy was charged as a juvenile, so his name was not released. He faces two felonies, making a terrorism threat and using a computer to commit a crime, which both carry up to a 20-year prison sentence, according to prosecutors.

“Threats to a school, faculty, or students will be charged by my office. We have a zero tolerance policy in Macomb County. Faculty and students should not be scared to go to school. This nonsense needs to stop,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.