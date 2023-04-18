Police seek tips in Sunday hit-and-run on I-94 in Chesterfield Twp.

Chesterfield Township police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect in a hit-and-run Sunday that left a man with serious injuries.

The incident happened early Sunday on Interstate 94 near 21 Mile Road, they said.

Police said officers found the victim, a Sterling Heights resident, sitting in his vehicle. His car was parked near the freeway's shoulder, they said. The man had significant injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, he had been struck by a vehicle as he was making repairs to his own car after it broke down. The driver of the second vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling on the freeway.

Medics took the injured man to a hospital where he was treated and later released.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle may be a 2022 Ram pickup and should have significant damage to its passenger side.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call Chesterfield Township Police detectives at (586) 949-3829.

