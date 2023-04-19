Clinton Township police probe bomb threat report at Partridge Creek Mall

Clinton Township police are investigating reports of a bomb threat received by a store at the Partridge Creek Mall on Wednesday, the department said.

Police and fire personnel responded to Sephora around 4:30 p.m. and were told the store had received a phone call from someone claiming a bomb was inside, police said in a news release.

A search found no evidence of an explosive, police said.

Clinton Township police were assisted by the Clinton Township Fire Department, Partridge Creek Mall Security Services and staff from Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, who offered the services of their explosives detection K-9 and handler.

Anyone with information about the bomb threat is asked to contact Clinton Township Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at (586) 493-7839 and reference case 23-15638.

The incident comes less than two weeks after 12 Oaks Mall in Novi, about 35 miles southwest of Clinton Township, reopened after police responded to reports of bomb threats, and Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills received reports of an active shooter in what turned out to be a false alarm.