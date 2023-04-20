Pontiac man pleads no contest to killing WWJ anchor Jim Matthews, attacking family

A Pontiac man accused of fatally stabbing a WWJ anchor and attacking his family with a hammer has pleaded no contest to several felony charges in connection with the attack.

Arthur Williamson pleaded no contest Thursday to first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment in connection with Matthews' Sept. 23 death at his home in the Hidden Harbor Condominiums. The no contest plea will be treated as a guilty plea at sentencing and is mainly used to avoid civil liability.

Williamson was found in the basement of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews' Chesterfield Township home after killing Matthews and attacking his family, according to police and testimony from the preliminary exam. Williamson appeared to have overdosed and tried to die by suicide, police said.

Police were called to Matthews' house after his girlfriend Nichole Guertin escaped the home with their 5-year-old daughter. Their 10-year-old son was found tied up in a closet with severe blunt force trauma injuries.

Prosecutors called Williamson's actions a "senseless, vicious attack" during the preliminary examination, which is used to determine if there is enough probable cause for the case to stand trial.

Guertin testified that Matthews was working the midnight shift when Williamson came over to their house to smoke crack and bring heroin. When she refused to role play and tie herself up, Guertin said Williamson slashed her throat and zip-tied her wrists and anchors, threatening to harm the children to keep her quiet.

When Matthews came home, Williamson hit Matthews with a hammer and stabbed him before slitting his throat, Guertin testified. Williamson also attacked her and her kids, she said.

Williamson faces up to life in prison.

